Euro 2020: England beat Germany to enter quarter-finals

Sterling scored in the 75th minute, converting a a low cross from Luke Shaw. Kane and Jack Grealish played the ball out wide to Shaw, whose low cross went straight to Sterling who slotted the ball in.

London, June 29 (IANS) Riding on goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane, England defeated Germany 2-0 in a Round of 16 match at the European Football Championship -- Euro 2020 -- to advance to the quarter-finals here on Tuesday.

England were not yet as eleven minutes later -- in the 86th -- Kane converted a cross from Grealish.

Shaw moved up from the midfield and charged forward. He played the ball wide to Grealish, whose low cross was headed home by Kane from the edge of the six-yard box

"We knew we needed to put in a big performance against a very good German side and I thought we done that today," Sterling later told BBC.

"Scoring for your country is always special and it is definitely a special moment for me... I celebrated and for half a second I thought 'Don't let it be offside'. I am really happy it went in and I am really happy we got the win," he added.

This was England's first knockout win over Germany at Wembley since 1966.

--IANS

