Euro 2020: England's Chilwell, Mount to miss Czech Republic clash as they isolate

London [UK], June 22 (ANI): England duo Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount, who are currently isolating themselves as a precautionary measure, will miss the upcoming Euro 2020 clash against the Czech Republic, confirmed England Football on Tuesday.



"We can confirm that Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount must isolate up to and including next Monday [28 June]. This decision has been taken in consultation with Public Health England," England Football stated in an official release.

The pair were confirmed overnight as close contacts of Scotland's Billy Gilmour after his positive COVID-19 test following last Friday's match.

Chilwell and Mount will isolate and train individually in private areas at England's training base St. George's Park, with the rest of the squad returning there after the fixture against Czech Republic at Wembley.

"We will continue to follow all COVID-19 protocols and the UEFA testing regime, while remaining in close contact with PHE," the statement further added.

The entire England squad and staff had lateral flow tests on Monday and all were again negative, as was the case with Sunday's UEFA pre-match PCR tests.

Earlier, Billy Gilmour was ruled out of Scotland's final Euro 2020 group game against Croatia after testing positive for COVID-19, the Scottish Football Association (SFA) had stated on Monday.

SFA has confirmed that the midfielder would sit out the meeting with Croatia at Hampden Park on Tuesday night after the latest round of medical checks in the national team camp and was in quarantine after contracting COVID-19. (ANI)

