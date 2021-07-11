Euro 2020 final: David Beckham, Tom Cruise in attendance at Wembley

London [UK], July 12 (ANI): Former England striker David Beckham and Hollywood actor Tom Cruise marked their attendance at the Wembley Stadium for the ongoing Euro 2020 final between England and Italy.



Videos posted online show Beckham seated alongside Cruise, and the former also engaged in a fist bump with the Hollywood actor as soon as Luke Shaw opened the scoring for England in the summit clash.

England got off to the perfect start as left-back Luke Shaw netted the ball into the goalpost in just the second minute of the match. The exact timing of the goal was 1 minute, 57 seconds, as per the official Twitter handle of UEFA Euro 2020.

Shaw started a counter down the left. The ball made its way from Harry Kane to Kieran Trippier, who went in to make a long cross. Shaw met it on the volley and he netted the ball into the goalpost, giving England a 1-0 lead.

England fans have waited for a trophy for 55 years as the Three Lions won the World Cup in 1966. Ever since that fans have been waiting for a trophy but England has reached the semifinals on few occasions, but reaching the finals remained a distant dream until this Euro 2020.

Queen Elizabeth II has sent a good luck message to the England team ahead of their Euro Cup final clash. After two epic semi-finals, London now hosts a decider which, for the first time in Euro history, will feature England.

The Three Lions had defeated West Germany 4-2 in the 1966 World Cup final. The Queen was in attendance as she witnessed the high octane clash. (ANI)

