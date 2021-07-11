Euro 2020 final: Hope to have fun against England, says Italy coach Mancini

London [UK], July 11 (ANI): Italy head coach Roberto Mancini has said that he hopes his side will not take much pressure, rather have fun in the summit clash against England in the finals of Euro 2020.



Italy and England will lock horns in the finals of Euro 2020 later today at the Wembley Stadium.

"The first match was difficult, but this is the final, it's different. I'm not agitated, maybe on Sunday, I'll be more. This moment will be important for me, I hope to have the success that I did not have as a player in blue," Goal.com quoted Mancini as saying.

"We have to be calm, we know it will be difficult but we have to be focused on our game. We have to have fun, it's the last game. To do it we have to perform for 90 minutes. I am happy with the work that (Ciro) Immobile, (Andrea) Belotti, (Giacomo) Raspadori and the others have done. They have given more than 100%. We need one last effort, we hope to have fun and then go on holiday," he added.

Is it coming home to London or going to Rome? This is the question that would be answered in Sunday's Euro 2020 final when England and Italy clash at the historic Wembley Stadium to decide the next champion of Europe.

After two epic semi-finals, London now hosts a decider which, for the first time in Euro history, will feature England. This blockbuster clash between Europe's old-timers is a dream match-up for all footballing fans around the world as Italy is now the only team between Three Lions and their first major tournament win since the 1966 World Cup.

Since that famous World Cup triumph at the previous Wembley Stadium, England has lost in the semi-finals of five major tournaments: EURO '68 and '96, the 1990 and 2018 World Cups, and the 2019 UEFA Nations League.

However, Gareth Southgate-led English side has buried those ghosts of the past as they have seen off Germany, Ukraine and, Denmark to earn their chance to end 55 years of drought in the Euro 2020 final. (ANI)

