Euro 2020: Germany, France and Germany battle it out in Group of Death

The Euro 2020 is set to witness exciting and enthralling action, following an unexpected draw which has witnessed Germany, France and Portugal being paired in one group.



Group F which the three heavyweights have been paired in, has further been labelled as the 'Group of Death'.

France who are the current World Champions, will certainly look to extend their dominance against Germany and Portugal who emerged victorious in the 2014 World Cup, the 2016 edition of this tournament respectively.



The final spot in the group will be determined following an intense battle between Romania, Hungary, Iceland and Bulgaria in Munich. That team will however face a stern test against Portugal in the opening fixture of the group at Budapest on June 16, with virtually every match a must-win.



On the other hand, Germany and France will battle it out on the same day in the final phase. The other groups are as follows:



Group-A: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland.



Group-B: Denmark, Belgium, Russia, Finland.



Group-C: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, Play-off Winner D.



Group-D: England, Croatia, Play-off Winner C, Czech Republic



Group-E: Spain, Sweden, Poland, Play-off Winner B.



(With IANS Inputs)

