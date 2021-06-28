Euro 2020: Hazard to stay with Belgium squad after suffering hamstring injury

Seville [Spain], June 28 (ANI): Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard has said that he will stay with the team squad until the end of Euro 2020 even if a hamstring injury rules him out of the tournament.



Belgium defeated Portugal on Sunday to progress to the quarterfinals of the ongoing Euro 2020. During the match, Hazard left in the 85th minute after being taken down by physical challenges several times.

"I hurt myself, I felt something in the hamstring. I think I have something, we'll see tomorrow. We will analyse the injury well, we will see the extent afterwards," Goal.com quoted Hazard as saying.

"As captain, I will stay with the group because I have an important role to play," he added.

Kevin de Bruyne also made his way out of the match against Portugal after he limped off.

Thorgan Hazard's strike helped Belgium knock out Portugal of the ongoing Euro 2020 on Sunday (local time) here at the Estadio La Caturja de Stadium in Seville.

Belgium defeated Portugal 1-0 in the round of 16 match and as a result, the side would now play against Italy in the quarterfinals on Friday, July 3.

Later today, Croatia will lock horns against Spain while France will square off against Switzerland in their respective round of 16 matches in the ongoing Euro 2020. (ANI)

