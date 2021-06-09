Euro 2020: I think we'll look really strong in this tournament, says Foden

London [UK], June 9 (ANI): Even though former India skipper Bhaichung Bhutia isn't sure if England manager Gareth Southgate has the expertise to take the side all the way in the upcoming European Championships, midfielder Phil Foden believes the English team has the capability to lift the coveted trophy.





"I don't feel pressure. I feel excited," he declared in a press conference ahead of the Croatia match as reported by mancity.com.



"It's my first time at a major tournament with England. I'm excited to see what happens and what the future holds. I just want to say the quality is very high. Yes, we have a lot of young players but they can play at the highest level and we've seen that this year.



"Of course, we have the experience of Harry Kane and Jordan Henderson around the team too which is important. I think we have a great balance. I think we'll look really strong in this tournament and why not? We could win it."



Bhutia though did add that the English team is one of the favourites. "England is still one of the favourites and they are playing at home as well. If you look at the team they have, they have the best-talented players in the entire world. You had two English clubs playing the Champions League final, you had one English club playing the Europa League final. That shows English football and the players are there and they are talented.



"You have Harry Kane who has been the top-scorer in the Premier League so when you have that kind of talent, I do not see one or two players missing especially in the defence side like Alexander-Arnold impacting the team too much," said Bhutia while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference facilitated by broadcaster Sony.



"There is too much talent in the squad. My only setback is I do not know whether Gareth Southgate has got that touch and that little expertise to really take them all the way as a manager. I am not too sure, his idea and his system, his concept, his theory of football is something which we will have to see. This England team is a gifted unit and if he can utilise that potential, I think they are going to go all the way, but I am not sure that he has got that," he added. (ANI)

