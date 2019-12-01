Germany Head Coach Joachim Low has hailed the 'Group of Death' where his side is set to feature in the upcoming Euro 2020, battling it out against heavyweights France and Portugal as a "football festival".



"At first I feel joy because these are highlight games against France and Portugal. We play against the reigning world champions and European champion," he said as quoted by Goal.com.



Low further expressed his immense happiness at playing in Germany, stating that he is looking forward to the contests. The Germany Head Coach also expressed the necessity for sides to go to the limit in case they wish to progress, in such a competitive group.

That moment when Portugal, France & Germany are drawn in the same group #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/C1wtz76mRU — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) November 30, 2019

"I think the players are also looking forward to these games. Of course, it's a group of death. Everyone in this group has to go to the limit if they want to get ahead. But I think that these games will be football festivals. Then we also play in Germany. I'm looking forward to it," he stated.France Head Coach Didier Deschamps who recently led the nation to a World Cup triumph in the 2018 edition, did not share the same enthusiasm.Deschamps termed the prospect of battling it out in the "hardest group" as a daunting prospect which they had no choice but to accept."It's a difficult group, but I think that Joachim Low and Portugal head coach Fernando Santos think the same thing. It's the hardest group, but we have to accept it," he said."We will need to be ready at the beginning of the competition because our first game will be against Germany in Munich. They will play at home. On paper, it's a tough group. These two teams have many qualities and they recently had good results," added Deschamps .The two sides are set to take each other on in the first clash of the group on June 16, with the Euro 2020 set to played from June 12-July 12.(With ANI Inputs)