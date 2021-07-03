Euro 2020: Kevin de Bruyne reveals he played quarterfinals with torn ligaments

Munich [Germany], July 3 (ANI): Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has revealed that he played with torn ligaments in the Euro 2020 quarterfinal against Italy.



Italy defeated Belgium 2-1 on Friday (local time) to enter the semifinals of the ongoing tournament and the side will now lock horns against Spain at the Wembley Stadium.

"For me personally it has been four or five weird weeks. But I especially want to thank the medical staff," De Bruyne said on UEFA.com.

"It was a miracle that I played today because there was definitely damage to my ankle. A tear in my ligaments. But I felt responsibility to play for my country today. Too bad I couldn't do more," he added.

De Bruyne had sustained the injury in the round of 16 match against Portugal. He will now return to his club Manchester City where a further assesment of the injury would be done.

Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Insigne got among the scoring charts as Italy defeated Belgium 2-1 in the quarterfinals of the ongoing Euro 2020 here at the Allianz Arena on Friday (local time).

Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Insigne got among the scoring charts as Italy defeated Belgium 2-1 in the quarterfinals of the ongoing Euro 2020 here at the Allianz Arena on Friday (local time). (ANI)

