Euro 2020: Mount, Chilwell go into self-isolation, out of England squad

Hours before their last Group D clash, England announced that the pair must isolate "up to and including June 28" as the two Chelsea players have been confirmed as close contacts of their club teammate Billy Gilmour of Scotland, who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier, reports Xinhua.

London, June 22 (IANS) Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell will miss England's last Euro 2020 group match against the Czech Republic later on Tuesday, as both players have gone into self-isolation.

England were forced to a 0-0 draw with Scotland in their second-round group match in London last Friday. Mount and Chilwell were seen embracing and talking with Gilmour after the match.

"Mount and Chilwell will isolate and train individually in private areas at England's training base St. George's Park, with the rest of the squad returning there after tonight's fixture against Czech Republic at Wembley," said the England team in a statement.

England have guaranteed a place in the last 16 ahead of their Tuesday's match, but they need a win over the Czech Republic to qualify as Group D leaders.

Scotland revealed Gilmour's positive test result on Monday morning and confirmed that the 20-year-old midfielder has been in self-isolation. But the rest of the squad was not identified as close contacts and would be available for Tuesday's match with Croatia in Glasgow.

--IANS

akm/arm