Euro 2020: Netherlands, Austria seal round of 16 berth

Amsterdam [Netherlands], June 22 (ANI): The Netherlands and Austria on Monday qualified from Group C into the round of 16 stage of the ongoing Euro 2020.



The Netherlands defeated North Macedonia 3-0 here at the Johan Cruijff Arena while Austria outclassed Ukraine 1-0 at the National Arena. The Netherlands topped Group C with nine points from three games while Austria finished at the second spot with six points from as many games.

In the match between the Netherlands and North Macedonia, the former took the lead as Memphis Depay registered a goal in the 24th minute. No more goals were scored in the first half, and as a result, the Netherlands went in with a lead of 1-0.

The Netherlands got the second goal just six minutes into the second half as Georginio Wijnaldum got among the scoring charts and straight away, North Macedonia was put on the backfoot. Seven minutes later, Wijnaldum scored another and as a result, the Netherlands took a 3-0 lead.

Austria was not able to score any goal in the match, and in the end, the Netherlands walked away with a 3-0 victory.

Meanwhile, in the match between Austria and Ukraine, the former took the lead in the first half as Christoph Baumgartner scored the goal in the 21st minute. No more goals were scored in the first half, and as a result, Austria went in with a 1-0 lead.

No more goals were scored in the match between Austria and Ukraine and as a result, the former walked away with a 1-0 victory. (ANI)





