Euro 2020 qualifier with Albania delayed following national anthem mix-up

Paris [France], Sept 8 (ANI): Euro 2020 qualifying match between France and Albania got delayed on Saturday (local time) following a bizarre mix-up with the visiting team's national anthem at Stade de France.

In place of Albania's national anthem, Andorra's anthem was played and this riled up the visiting team, who refused to get on with the match, Goal.com reported.

Fans of the Albanian team were also spotted making gestures to protest the playing of the wrong national anthem.The issue was then raised by Albania with the match referee and UEFA officials.The kickoff of the match was delayed till the time the correct national anthem was played. In another bizarre incident, the stadium announcer while apologising for playing the wrong national anthem, went on to render an apology in the wrong language (Armenia).The match was delayed by seven minutes. France was able to defeat Albania 4-1 in the match.Kingsley Coman scored a brace for France whereas Olivier Giroud and Nanitamo Ikone registered one goal each.For Albania, the lone goal came in the 90th minute of the match.The win helped France secure the top spot in the Group H of the Euro 2020 Qualifiers along with Iceland as both teams have 12 points.France will next take on Andorra at Stade de France on September 10. (ANI)