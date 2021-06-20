Euro 2020: Spain, Poland in danger of early exit after 1-1 draw

The result on Saturday leaves Spain with two points from their first two matches and the Poles with just one and both probably need to win their last group games to avoid an early exit.

Seville, June 20 (IANS) Both Spain and Poland are in danger of failing to qualify for the knockout stage of the European Championships after drawing their second Group E game 1-1.

Spain coach Luis Enrique made only one change to the side that drew 0-0 with Sweden, bringing striker Gerard Moreno into the starting 11 and pairing him with the much-criticised Alvaro Morata, reports Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile Poland played a 5-3-2 formation, with Robert Lewandowski the most advanced of their players.

Poland began looking to take the game to Spain with Mateusz Klich firing just over from distance before Spain began to take control, with Morata's attempted chip headed clear.

Although Spain were gaining terrain as the half progressed, the Poles were keeping their shape and Jordi Alba had to use his pace to stop Lewandowski's surging run forward.

Spain took the lead with a moment of suspense in the 27th minute when Moreno crossed for Morata to slip the ball past Wojciech Szczesny. The flag went up for offside, but after being reviewed by VAR the goal was given as legal.

Moreno hit a free kick just wide soon after as Spain continued to dominate, but Poland nearly equalised in the 43rd minute when Karol Swiderski's left-foot effort bounced off the post to Lewandowski, whose powerful shot was well blocked by Unai Simon.

Lewandowski drew Poland level in the 53rd minute, out-jumping Aymeric Laporte to score with a towering header as the defender complained about a push, but Spain were awarded a penalty barely a minute later when Jakob Moder was penalised for catching Moreno high and late with his studs.

Moreno picked himself up but sent his penalty against the post and the onrushing Morata was unable to direct the rebound into the open goal.

Ferran Torres replaced Dani Olmo and Pablo Sarabia came on for Moreno as Spain continued to look for a win, with Szczesny saving a bouncing effort from Morata.

The Spanish were controlling the ball, but as against Sweden on June 15 (IST), they were failing to impose enough rhythm in their play to really trouble the Polish defence.

Two defensive errors from the Poles led to a couple of goalmouth scrambles, Rodri fired a powerful shot straight at Szczesny but unless Spain pick up their game in their opponents' penalty area they risk crashing out.

--IANS

akm/ksk/