Euro 2020 to take place in 12 cities: Report

Berlin, March 17 (IANS) The postponed Euro 2020 will still take place in 12 cities across the continent despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

A member of European football governing body UEFA executive committee said the goal was to stick with the 12-city plan.

"The goal remains to be able to hold onto the mode of the event," Rainer Koch, a vice president in the German federation (DFB) was quoted as saying by dpa, Xinhua news agency reported.