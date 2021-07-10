Euro 2020: UEFA fines English FA after fans break disciplinary code in Denmark tie

Zurich [Switzerland], July 10 (ANI): UEFA, Europe's football governing body, on Saturday decided to fine the English Football Association 30,000 euros for the use of laser pointer, disturbances during the national anthems and setting of fireworks by supporters.



"The CEDB has decided to fine the English Football Association EUR30,000 for the use of laser pointer, disturbances during the national anthems and setting off fireworks," UEFA said in an official statement.

Star player Harry Kane put away the rebound after Kasper Schmeichel saved his extra-time penalty to help England book their berth in the Euro 2020 final as the team registered a 2-1 win over Denmark on Wednesday.

With this win, England qualified for the first major tournament final since 1966 and will now face Italy in the summit clash at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. Both teams faced each other 27 times, with Italy winning 11 to England's eight, with eight draws.

England head coach Gareth Southgate believes Sunday's Euro 2020 final against Italy is a contest between the two best teams in the tournament.

"It's an exceptional team and I think, without doubt, the two best teams in the tournament have made the final, and now it's whoever performs well on the day," Southgate told Sky in Italy. "Once you get to a final, you have to win, and that's going to be very difficult, we know that, but that has to be our ambition, and that has to be our belief." (ANI)

