Euro 2020: Ukraine defeat N. Macedonia, keep afloat

Berlin, June 17 (IANS) Andrey Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk scored the goals as Ukraine beat major tournament debutants North Macedonia 2-1 and book their first win in Group C of the Euro 2020 at the Arena Nationala in Bucharest on Thursday.

Both the West Ham United striker and the KAA Gent attacker scored their second tournament goals in a duel dominated by their colours in the first half before North Macedonia intensified their efforts, reports Xinhua.