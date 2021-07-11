Euro 2020: We know we have to deliver in finals for fans, says Southgate

London [UK], July 11 (ANI): Gareth Southgate, the head coach of England has said that his side needs to deliver in the finals of the Euro 2020 for the fans.



Italy and England will lock horns in the finals of Euro 2020 later today at the Wembley Stadium.

"Hi there, just wanted to take the time to say thank you to everybody for the incredible support we have received in this tournament. We hope we represented you in the right way, we hope you enjoyed us play. I am very grateful to all the players and staff I have gotten with me as we have reached the finals of a major tournament for the first time in 55 years. Of course, we know we have to deliver for you," said Southgate in a video message posted on the official Twitter handle of the England football team.

Is it coming home to London or going to Rome? This is the question that would be answered in Sunday's Euro 2020 final when England and Italy clash at the historic Wembley Stadium to decide the next champion of Europe.

After two epic semi-finals, London now hosts a decider which, for the first time in Euro history, will feature England. This blockbuster clash between Europe's old-timers is a dream match-up for all footballing fans around the world as Italy is now the only team between Three Lions and their first major tournament win since the 1966 World Cup.

Since that famous World Cup triumph at the previous Wembley Stadium, England has lost in the semi-finals of five major tournaments: EURO '68 and '96, the 1990 and 2018 World Cups, and the 2019 UEFA Nations League.

However, the Gareth Southgate-led English side has buried those ghosts of the past as they have seen off Germany, Ukraine and, Denmark to earn their chance to end 55 years of drought in the Euro 2020 final. (ANI)

