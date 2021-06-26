Euro Cup: Dolberg's brace helps Denmark thrash Wales 4-0 to enter quarter-finals

Amsterdam [Netherlands], June 26 (ANI): Kasper Dolberg scored a brace as Denmark thrashed Wales 4-0 in the Round of 16 match in the ongoing Euro 2020 on Saturday.



Joakim Maehle and Martin Braithwaite scored late to complete a dominant win over Wales in the tournament.

In the first half, both teams tried to score but were unable to break the deadlock. Dolberg finally netted a goal in the 27th minute to hand a lead to Denmark.

It was Denmark's first goal in the Euro knockout stage since 1992 final. Wales tried to score an equaliser but weren't able to break Denmark's defence.

In the second half, Dolberg scored again as Denmark got a 2-0 lead. With this Dolberg became the first Danish player to score two or more in a match at a major tournament since Nicklas Bendtner against Portugal at Euro 2012.

Maehle and Braithwaite then scored late as Denmark progressed to the quarter-finals with a dominant victory. (ANI)

