European GT4 Championship: Akhil hopes to ride on experience at Spa-Francorchamps for Round 4

Bengaluru [India], July 29 (ANI): Akhil Rabindra, the Bengaluru born 25-year-old Aston Martin Driver Academy product and the only Asian to be racing at the European GT4 Championship this year, is all set for his next race at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium. The venue that later plays host to the much-awaited Belgian Grand Prix will host the fourth round of the European GT4 Championships on the weekend of July 30-31.



Driving an Aston Martin Racing V8 Vantage GT4 for this race, Akhil, would hope to ride on his familiarity with the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, given this will be his fifth outing at the venue. Prior to this, Akhil has raced four times at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps for the year 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 for F3, British GT, European GT4 and Creventic 24 hours.

He also won in the 2019 24H GT Series European at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium. Akhil has raced with F1 style splitters and powered by a 2-litre 230 bhp spec Cos worth engine, competing against other young drivers on F1 circuit, Spa Francorchamps and scored 124 points, finishing the series in 18th place overall.

The Indo-french duo driving the Aston Martin Racing V8 Vantage GT4 for AGS Events Racing Team started the season with Monza finishing at P13th in the Silver Category after the team had to retire in Race1 due to technical glitch. Round 2 at Circuit Paul Ricard saw the duo face hurdles in Race 1 as the race got suspended due to an accident which caused barrier damage.

Akhil and Hugo finished at P13 and P15 at Silver category and overall P27 and P28 in Race 1 and 2 respectively. Round 3 at Circuit Zandvoort was quite an eventful race facing temporary suspension following an incident in Race 1, the duo clocked a P13 finish in the Silver category and an overall P27.

Akhil who took to the steering wheel in Race 2 made an impressive run to finish P15 and an overall P21 in the Silver category. (ANI)

