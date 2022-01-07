Eurosport acquires broadcast rights for AFC Women's Asian Cup

Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) The AFC Women's Asian Cup to be held in India will be shown live on Eurosport India. The event will be held in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune from January 20 to February 6.

Eurosport India, Discovery Network's premium sports brand, has acquired the broadcast rights for AFC Women's Asian Cup India. The Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), which currently holds the media rights for all Asian Football Confederation (AFC) competitions in the Indian subcontinent, has accorded the PayTV broadcast rights to Eurosport India.