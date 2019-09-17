Every match day is a new day, says India U-16 head coach Bibiano Fernandes

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): As India and Turkmenistan get ready to face-off each other in the 2020 AFC U-16 Championship Qualifier, Blue Colts head coach Bibiano Fernandes has said that players must respect their opponents whenever they step on the field, as every match day is a new day.

"The number of goals you have scored against a team does not matter. Every match day is a new day. You must respect your opponents at all times," the AIFF quoted Fernandes as saying.India has been placed in Group B alongside hosts Uzbekistan, Bahrain, and Turkmenistan."This is one of the tougher groups in the AFC Qualifiers, and we have been working hard for this competition. We know getting the desired results will not be easy in any of the matches, but we believe that if we play to our ability we will overcome this group," said Fernandes.India in their first game will lock horns with the challenging competitor Turkmenistan on Wednesday."Turkmenistan will be a tough opponent in the opening game. Of course, we have been preparing for these matches for quite some time, so the boys know exactly what to do. We have our plans, and hopefully, proper execution of these plans will lead to three points tomorrow," he said.After their clash with Turkmenistan, India will next play against Bahrain on Friday and subsequently with Uzbekistan on Sunday. (ANI)