Every single day, you can learn something: James Milner

Liverpool [UK], Oct 14 (ANI): Liverpool midfielder James Milner believes that every single day, one can learn something new.

"I think I've been fortunate enough to be playing a long time and played with some great players and under some great managers, but every single day you go out on that field you can learn something," the club's official website quoted Milner as saying.



"Maybe my role's a bit more about helping the younger guys now as well. But I can learn from my teammates, I can learn from the manager," he added.

The 33-year-old said that if a player thinks like he knows everything, then he is going to struggle.

"You've always got to try to improve as much as you can, so I'll go into every training session, every day, with that mindset that you never know anything," he said.

"I'm sure the manager's learned things and he's been in football a lot longer than me. I think if you've got the mindset where you think that you know everything, you're going to be struggling," Milner added. (ANI)

