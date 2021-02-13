Every time is a chance to show you are ready: Fernandes

Manchester [UK], February 13 (ANI): Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes shared a message for the club youngsters and said that they should capitalise on each opportunity they get.



Fernandes noted that being a part of the first-team make-up can make it emotionally difficult to go back to the youth ranks, but added that this was the point in a career where complete focus and determination is required.

"They have to keep their heads clean, because it's easy to come into the first team and your head goes a little bit, and it's also hard when you have to go back and train and play with the other teams again," United's official website quoted Bruno as saying.



"I was in that position some years ago and I know it's hard, but if you work and are humble and you understand that every time you play is a chance, no matter where you are playing, every time is a chance to show you are ready or that you want to make that next step," he added.

Fernandes has been sensational since joining in January 2020, and already has 18 goals to his name this season.

"I think it's always good for the club when we have young lads coming from the Academy because it's a sign that the work being done in the youth [ranks] is working," the midfielder said.

"Of course it's still a long way [to go]... I remember when I was young and training with the first team, it's the first step. Now is the time to be humble, keep training well, and keep doing the right things when they go back to the U18s and U23s, and you have to try to make the difference over there," he added.

United will play against West Brom in the Premier League on Sunday. (ANI)

