Everyone is starting to know how Mason is, it will become more difficult for him: Fernandes

Manchester [UK], April 5 (ANI): Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes said that young striker Mason Greenwood, who scored the late winner at Old Trafford in the 2-1 win over Brighton, will keep on scoring more goals in the coming seasons.



Ex-Red Danny Welbeck had opened the scoring for the visitors in the first half, but United hit back with second-half goals from Marcus Rashford and Greenwood, who headed home the 83rd-minute winner.

It was his second goal in successive matches having scored against Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-final defeat before the international break.

"Everyone has to know that Mason is a young player and now everyone is starting to know how Mason is, it will become more and more difficult for him," Fernandes told MUTV after the match.

"It is normal. It is part of the development for him and he will learn from here so it doesn't matter how many goals he scores; the most important thing for us is that he still helps the team and he is doing his best. It is important for us as a team, it doesn't matter who scores. If Mason scores for us or not, it is important if he can do other jobs, recover balls, pressing, defend when we need it, make assists, create danger.

"So it is not important for him to score. He has to understand, he is such a young lad. Of course, every striker wants to score but, anyway, he will score more and more goals as the seasons pass," he added.

Rashford scored his 19th of the season to level the scores up in the second half after returning from the injury that kept him out of the Leicester FA Cup exit and England's World Cup qualifiers. Fernandes set the striker up for the goal but admitted he didn't see the finish.

"I didn't see it because someone almost broke my ankle! But I'm happy for the team, I am happy for Marcus. It was a good effort because as everyone knows he has come back from injury and he's helped us," said the midfielder.

"This effort comes from everyone. The press for the first goal was good it made them do the wrong ball and I recovered the ball and passed to Marcus and he scores. Everyone is happy when we win and it doesn't matter who scores," he added.

With 60 points, United is in second place with a four-point lead over third-placed Leicester City in the Premier League standings. Manchester City is sitting comfortably at the top spot with 74 points.

United will next take on Granada in the first-leg of the Europa League quarter-finals. (ANI)

