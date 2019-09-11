Everyone played their hearts out against Qatar: Sandhu

"The team-effort helped us achieve the result. It will help us immensely in the qualifiers.

"We have played just two matches, and we have played well, that too against two powerful teams. It gives us that added motivation and confidence that in football, anything is possible." <br> <br>"Everyone played their hearts out, and gave everything out on the pitch. That enabled us to come back to the dressing room, satisfied, and with a very crucial point," he added.<br> <br>Following a heart breaking loss against Oman in Guwahati five days ago, the draw earned the Blue Tigers their first point in the ongoing qualifiers. While Qatar are still leading the pack with four points from two matches, India are currently at the fourth spot with one point from two matches.<br> <br>India will host Bangladesh in their next match of the qualifiers on October 15.