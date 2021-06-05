Everyone united against hosting Copa America in Brazil, says skipper Casemiro

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], June 5 (ANI): Brazil captain Casemiro has said that everyone on his side is united against hosting Copa America in the country.



He has said that every player and even the manager Tite is united against hosting the competition in the country amid high Covid-19 case totals.

"Everyone knows our position in the Copa America in Brazil. It could not be clearer. We want to express our opinion more after the game against Paraguay on June 8," Goal.com quoted Casemiro as saying.

"It's not just me, not just the players who play in Europe. It's everyone, including Tite. Altogether," he added.

Brazil skipper has also said that his side would give more information on their stance after the game against Paraguay on June 8.

Copa America was moved to Brazil by organisers last week after original co-hosts Argentina and Colombia were pulled from their duties due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

Argentina is dealing with its own Covid crisis, while Colombia has been battling political unrest. Copa America is slated to start on June 13.

Host Brazil will lock horns with Venezuela to kick start the Copa America tournament on June 13 while Argentina opens its campaign against Chile on the next day.

The finals of the showpiece event will take place at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana stadium on July 10. (ANI)

