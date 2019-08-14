Ex-Arsenal striker Adebayor linked with Iranian club

The 35-year-old Togolese player was reported to have reached a two-year agreement with Tractor, Xinhua news reported.

Making his European debut with French club Metz in 2001 before joining Monaco two years later, Adebayor signed with English Premier League club Arsenal on January 13, 2006.

He also played for Premier League clubs Manchester City and Crystal Palace, and had a short stint at Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Tractor, the Tabriz-based team, are vying to win the Iran Professional League for the first time in their history.