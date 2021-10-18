Ex-Aussie pace bowler Tony Dodemaide joins CA's National Selection Panel

Dodemaide played 10 Tests and 24 ODIs as well as 93 Sheffield Shield games for Victoria before turning to administration as MCC Head of Cricket at Lord's, CEO of Western Australian Cricket and then the long-term boss of Cricket Victoria.

Dodemaide is currently general manager of Hockey One, the new elite national competition for Australian hockey. He will step down from that position to join the NSP in mid-November prior to the home Ashes series.

Ben Oliver, Cricket Australia's Executive General Manager of High Performance and National Teams, said on Monday that, "Tony led a field of very strong candidates and we are thrilled to have him join the NSP at an important and exciting period for the Australian men's team.

"He is an ideal fit for the selector role at this time and brings skills and experience that will complement George and Justin while adding value to the team and high performance area more broadly," said Oliver.

"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to make a contribution not only in the immediate tournaments and series but also to help chart the medium to longer term course of the Australian men's teams," Dodemaide said.

"I can't wait to offer my experience in cricket as a player and in management to assist George (Bailey) and JL (Langer) but also the wider Australian cricket high performance network. Throughout my cricket journey I have often been close to high performance and selection, so I feel well suited to and prepared for this role."

The bowling all-rounder took 6/58 in his first Test match against New Zealand while scoring a half century on debut.

