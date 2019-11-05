Ex-Brazil midfielder Melo handed five-game ban

Rio de Janeiro, Nov 5 (IANS) Palmeiras midfielder Felipe Melo has received a five-game suspension for an obscene gesture towards Santos fans during their Brazilian Serie A clash in October.

The former Brazil international showed his middle finger to home supporters in his team's 2-0 loss at the Vila Belmiro stadium on October 9. Brazil's highest sports tribunal, the STJD, found the 36-year-old guilty of improper conduct during a hearing in Rio de Janeiro.

He will miss Palmeiras' matches against Vasco da Gama (away), Corinthians (home), Bahia (away), Gremio (home) and Fluminense (away), dealing a blow to Palmeiras' hopes of back-to-back Serie A titles, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Sao Paulo outfit are currently second in the 20-team top flight standings, nine points behind Flamengo with eight rounds remaining. Palmeiras officials vowed to appeal the decision and have argued that Melo was heavily provoked by Santos fans. kk/bg