Ex-India pacer Vinay Kumar joins Mumbai Indians as talent scout

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Former India pacer Vinay Kumar was appointed as talent scout for IPL franchise Mumbai Indians on Thursday. Vinay is the latest addition to the talent scout division of the defending champions, which also includes Parthiv Patel in its ranks.

In a first-class career spanning 17 years, Vinay has taken 504 wickets in 139 matches. Vinay captained Karnataka to two Ranji Trophy title wins as well as two Vijay Hazare Trophy wins in 2013/14 and 2014/15 seasons.