Ex-India pacer Vinay Kumar joins Mumbai Indians as talent scout

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Former India pacer Vinay Kumar was appointed as talent scout for IPL franchise Mumbai Indians on Thursday. Vinay is the latest addition to the talent scout division of the defending champions, which also includes Parthiv Patel in its ranks.
In a first-class career spanning 17 years, Vinay has taken 504 wickets in 139 matches. Vinay captained Karnataka to two Ranji Trophy title wins as well as two Vijay Hazare Trophy wins in 2013/14 and 2014/15 seasons.
Vinay played for India in one Test, 31 ODIs and 9 T20Is. As a player in the IPL, Vinay was part of Mumbai Indians winning campaigns in 2015 & 2017. Vinay announced his retirement from the game in February, 2021.
"I am honoured at this opportunity to associate with Mumbai Indians again. Mumbai Indians strive for excellence in every aspect of the game, and scouting talents is undoubtedly their key strength. It's a new chapter, and personally I reckon it as an opportunity for me to give back to cricket," said the 37-year-old Vinay in a press release by the franchise.
