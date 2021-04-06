Ex-India wicket-keeper Kiran More tests positive

Mumbai: Former India wicket-keeper Kiran More, who is part of the staff at Mumbai Indians, has tested positive for Covid-19, a statement from the Mumbai Indians franchise said on Tuesday.

More is a scout and wicket-keeping consultant with the Mumbai franchise.

"Mr More is currently asymptomatic and has been isolated. Mumbai Indians and Kiran More have followed all the BCCI health guidelines. The MI medical team will continue to monitor Mr. More's health and abide by the BCCI protocols," said a statement from the franchise on Tuesday.