Ex-NRL boss appointed chief of Australian Cricketers' Association

His appointment was ratified at ACA's board meeting which took place on Monday, as per a report in the Sydney Morning Herald.

Sydney, Jan 25 (IANS) Todd Greenberg, former chief executive of Australia's National Rugby League (NRL) chief executive, has been appointed as the new CEO of Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA).

Greenberg's name was also doing the rounds for the Cricket Australia (CA) chief job after Kevin Roberts quit last year.

"I would like to thank the ACA board and the players for the opportunity to advocate for them," Greenberg said.

"I have a long history with cricket - it''s the game I first fell in love with - and am looking forward to the opportunity to work closely on their behalf in partnership with Cricket Australia and the state associations for the good of the game," he added.

The 50-year-old resigned in April last year after four years at the helm of the NRL.

