Ex-Saurashtra player Rajendrasinh Jadeja passes away

Rajkot, May 16 (IANS) Former Saurashtra pacer and match referee Rajendrasinh Jadeja passed away on Sunday due to Covid-19. He was 66.

The Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) said that Jadeja died early Sunday morning.

"Everyone at Saurashtra Cricket Association are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Rajendrasinh Jadeja, one of the most remarkable yesteryear cricketers of Saurashtra. He left for heavenly abode today early morning after fighting a hard battle against Covid-19," it said in a statement.