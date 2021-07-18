Excited to represent India in AFC Women's Club Championship, says Gokulam Kerala coach

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], July 18 (ANI): Gokulam Kerala FC head coach PV Priya has said that the side is "excited" to represent India in the AFC Women's Club Championship 2021.



Gokulam Kerala FC will play its AFC Women's Club Championship 2021 - Pilot Tournament at Amman in Jordan from November 7 to 12.

The Kerala club is grouped among the league winners from Uzbekistan, Jordan, and Iran in the championship. The Asian Football Confederation is yet to release the schedule and venue for the knockout stages of the tournament.

Gokulam Kerala FC will face the Amman Club in its first match on November 7. In the second match, Iran champions Shahrdari Sirjan on November 9, followed by Uzbek champion club FC Bunyodkor.

According to the tournament regulations, a total of 23 players can be registered. The club can register up to five foreigners, and one player should be from an Asian country.

"We are excited to represent the country. All the clubs are tough teams but we will try our best in the championship. This is the first time a club from India taking part in the women's continental cup. We have to give our best and make the country proud," Gokulam Kerala FC quoted PV Priya as saying.

"It is going to be a tough group but we are looking more than mere participation. We need to prepare well and we hope we can make history," said VC Praveen, the president of Gokulam Kerala FC.

Earlier this week, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) nominated Gokulam Kerala FC (GKFC), the champion of the 4th edition of the Hero Indian Women's League to represent India in the AFC Women's Club Championship 2020-21 - Pilot tournament. (ANI)

