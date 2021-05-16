Experienced Chinese TT team for Olympics named

Their men's team will be represented by world No. 1 Fan Zhendong and Ma Long in men's singles while Xu Xin will join them in the team event.

Beijing, May 16 (IANS) China on Sunday announced an experienced six-member table tennis team for the Tokyo Olympic Games, with 32-year-old Ma Long leading the squad and 29-year-old Liu Shiwen skipping the singles event.

In the women's section, top-ranked Chen Meng will spearhead the Chinese challenge in singles alongside 20-year-old world No. 3 Sun Yingsha. Reigning world champion and five-time World Cup winner, Liu Shiwen, will join them in the team event.

In a mixed team category, which is making its debut in Tokyo, the pair of Xu Xin and Liu Shiwen will represent the country.

"There are too many uncertainties and challenges (this time around), and we need a squad full of experience and confidence," said Chinese Table Tennis Association president Liu Guoliang.

The Olympic Games table tennis competition is scheduled to take place at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium from July 24 to August 6.

China have won 28 out of 32 gold medals on offer since the sport made its debut at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

--IANS

akm/qma