Experienced defender Narayan Das joins ISL side Chennaiyin FC

Chennai, June 30 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) side Chennaiyin FC (CFC) have confirmed the signing of experienced defender Narayan Das on a two-year contract. The 27-year-old joins after a season-long stint with SC East Bengal and is currently the second-highest capped player in the ISL with 107 appearances.

Predominantly a left-back, Das also occasionally plays in central defence.

After taking his first steps in professional football with the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) developmental side Pailan Arrows, Das signed for Dempo SC in the I-League. He was then picked by FC Goa ahead of the inaugural ISL season in 2014, and made his debut in a 2-1 defeat to CFC in both teams' first ever game.

Das then plied his trade at FC Pune City during ISL 2016, sandwiched between his stay at East Bengal in the 2015/16 and 2016/17 I-League campaigns, respectively. He returned to FC Goa following the 2017/18 ISL draft and helped Sergio Lobera's team reach the semi-finals.

He then turned out for Delhi Dynamos FC and Odisha FC before featuring again for his hometown club SC East Bengal in their debut ISL season last time out.

Having played for India at the youth level, Das received his first national team call-up in 2013, making his debut against Nepal. He was a member of the 2015 SAFF Cup and 2018 Intercontinental Cup-winning Indian teams, scoring his solitary goal for the country in a 4-1 win over Puerto Rico in a friendly in 2016.

"I am really happy to join a champion team like Chennaiyin FC. I aspire to prove my worth, play every single game and help the club in fulfilling the quest for a third ISL title," said Das after signing for the contract.

