Extremely happy to receive prestigious Padma Shri award, says Rani Rampal

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal expressed her happiness after being conferred with the Padma Shri award 2020 on Monday.



Taking to her Twitter, Rani wrote, "Extremely happy to have received the prestigious Padma Shri award today from Hon'ble @rashtrapatibhvn I thank everyone for their love and support including my coaches and team. I thank Hockey India for their efforts to improve women's hockey in India."

Rani Rampal had led the women's hockey team in Tokyo Olympics 2020 held earlier this year. She was conferred with the award by President Ram Nath Kovind. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were among the attendees.

Archer Tarundeep Rai was also honoured with the Padma Shri award 2020 on Monday. Former captain of the Indian women's football team, Oinam Bembem Devi was also honoured with the Padma Shri.

Padma Shri Award is the country's fourth-highest civilian award. The ceremony for presenting Padma awards was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday.

The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher-order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved. (ANI)

