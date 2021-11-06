F1 extends Chinese Grand Prix contract till 2025

Los Angeles [US], November 6 (ANI): Formula 1 has extended its contract with the Chinese Grand Prix, in a move that will keep the championship visiting Shanghai until 2025.



Formula 1 made its debut in China at the Shanghai International Circuit back in 2004, with Rubens Barrichello winning the inaugural race for Ferrari.

And although ongoing global struggles with the pandemic mean that the Chinese Grand Prix will not form part of next year's record-breaking 23-race calendar, Formula 1 is aiming to return to the country as soon as possible - having last raced in China in 2019, when F1 celebrated its 1,000th race.

Commenting on the contract extension, Formula 1's President and CEO Stefano Domenicali in an official release said: "This is great news for all of our fans in China and we are delighted to announce this agreement that will see us racing in Shanghai until 2025."

"Our partnership with the promoter Juss Sports is incredibly strong and we look forward to continuing our long term partnership. While we are all disappointed we could not include China on the 2022 calendar due to ongoing pandemic conditions, China will be restored to the calendar as soon as conditions allow and we look forward to being back with the fans as soon as we can," he added. (ANI)

