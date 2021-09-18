F1: Giovinazzi focusing on performance despite doubts over his Alfa Romeo future

Hinwil [Switzerland], September 18 (ANI): Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi has addressed the rumours surrounding his future as he fights to stay on the Formula 1 grid in 2022.



Earlier this month, Valtteri Bottas made headlines when he announced he would join Alfa Romeo next year to replace the retiring Kimi Raikkonen. But the questions regarding the second seat at the Swiss team still remained unanswered.

With Giovinazzi under pressure at Alfa, he has since responded with consecutive Q3 appearances in the Netherlands and Italy. Although he failed to score points in either race, the upturn in form has been considerable.

"Nothing yet, I have no news yet, I just knew that Valtteri will be in Alfa next year but from my side no news yet. Of course, I want to know as soon as possible but it's not my decision," he said, as per formula1.com.

"I know there's a lot of rumours already but it's not my decision so my focus is more on my performance, to do my best result in the race and in qualifying and everything and then see what will happen."

Valtteri Bottas agreed to join forces with former boss Fred Vasseur at Alfa Romeo from next season, after signing a multi-year deal with the Swiss team.

The Finn, who won the GP3 title with Vasseur's ART Grand Prix team in 2011, will leave Mercedes where he has partnered with Lewis Hamilton since 2017.

During his time with the Silver Arrows, he played a key role in winning four constructors' championships and secured nine wins. (ANI)

