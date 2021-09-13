F1: Kimi Raikkonen confirms return to action at Russian GP

Bern [Switzerland], September 13 (ANI): Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen will return to Formula 1 action for the Russian Grand Prix at Sochi which is scheduled to be held from September 24-26.



Raikkonen was sidelined for Dutch Grand Prix and Italian Grand Prix after he tested positive for COVID-19, earlier this month. One of the Alfa Romeo's reserve drivers -- one-time race winner Robert Kubica -- replaced Raikkonen for both races.

The 41-year-old Finn posted an Instagram message which read: "I am all good. See you at the next GP."

Raikkonen now has a maximum of eight races remaining in his Formula 1 career as he has already announced his retirement at the end of the season.

The Finn, who won the world title in 2007 and will be 42 at the end of the season, made his debut in the 2001 Australian Grand Prix with Sauber. He returned to the outfit that became Alfa Romeo, with whom his deal expires at the end of this season, for 2019. Notably, on the eve of the returning Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, Raikkonen revealed 2021 would be the final race of his career.

He will be replaced by compatriot Valtteri Bottas in Alfa Romeo, who has signed a three-year contract with the Swiss team. Bottas who won the GP3 title with Vasseur's ART Grand Prix team in 2011, will leave Mercedes where he has partnered with Lewis Hamilton since 2017. During his time with the Silver Arrows, he played a key role in winning four constructors' championships and secured nine wins and 53 podiums. (ANI)

