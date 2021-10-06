F1: Mercedes will be 'aggressive' in final races of 2021, says Wolff

Istanbul [Turkey], October 6 (ANI): Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff has vowed that his squad will be "aggressive with our approach" throughout the remainder of 2021.



The Silver Arrows are seeking a record-extending eighth-straight drivers' and constructors' title this season.

Hamilton won the previous encounter at the Russian Grand Prix, taking his first victory since Silverstone and moving to the head of the drivers' standings.

But title rival Max Verstappen is just two points behind in those standings, having recovered from P20 to P2 in Sochi -- with Wolff admitting that Mercedes now have no choice but to go aggressive in the remaining seven races this season, starting with this weekend's Turkish Grand Prix.

"The final moments of the last race in Russia proved that anything can happen in F1 and fortunes can change in the blink of an eye," said Wolff as per formula1.com.

"This season is keeping all of us on our toes and that's something we're enjoying immensely, but it also means we have to be aggressive with our approach to the season, in order to maximise the points available," he added. (ANI)

