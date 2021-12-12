F2 champion Piastri beats Zhou to finish season with victory in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 12 (ANI): Championship winner Oscar Piastri finished off his Formula 2 career on the top step of the podium, beating UNI-Virtuosi pair Guanyu Zhou and Felipe Drugovich in a strategic Feature Race at Yas Marina on Sunday.



With Drugovich and Theo Pourchaire on the alternate strategy, Piastri and Zhou worked hard to retain enough life in their medium Pirellis for a late duel, but in the end, they'd not need the extra rubber as a late Virtual Safety Car gave them some breathing space, with a 4.9s gap separating the two Virtuosi's at the flag.

PREMA Racing's Robert Shwartzman couldn't hold on to a podium spot and finished behind Drugovich and Pourchaire in fourth following late overtakes.

Dan Ticktum's medium tyre held off Marcus Armstrong's supersofts for sixth, with Juri Vips, Ralph Boschung and Richard Verschoor completing the top 10.

Piastri ends the season with 252.5 points, ahead of runner-up Shwartzman on 192 and Zhou on 183. Ticktum finishes fourth with 159.5 points, with Pourchaire fifth on 140.

In the Teams' Championship, PREMA Racing finish the year with 444.5 points. UNI-Virtuosi are Vice-Champions on 288. Carlin drop to third with 272.5, with Hitech fourth on 223 and ART Grand Prix fifth with 190. (ANI)

