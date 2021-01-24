FA Cup: Abraham's hattrick helps Chelsea progress to fifth round

London [UK], January 24 (ANI): Tammy Abraham scored a hattrick against Luton Town on Sunday as Chelsea progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup here at Stamford Bridge.



Chelsea defeated Luton Town 3-1 on Sunday with all goals coming from Abraham, while the lone goal for Luton Town was registered by Jordon Clark.

Abraham registered goals in the 11th, 17th, and 74th minutes of the match while Clark scored his goal in the 30th minute of the match.

Chelsea maintained the bulk of ball possession in the match and they went on to reap awards for that.

The Blues held the ball for 68 per cent of the match, as compared to Luton Town 38 per cent.

Chelsea also registered seven shots on target while Luton managed to hit just three shots on target.

On Saturday, titleholders Arsenal were knocked of the FA Cup after suffering a 1-0 loss against Southampton.

Southampton will now be taking on Wolves in their fifth-round match of the FA Cup on February 10. (ANI)

