FA Cup one of the most prestigious cups in the world: Tuchel

London [UK], February 10 (ANI): Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel said that FA Cup is one of the most prestigious cups in the world while stressing that his side has to be "totally focussed" in their upcoming game in order to win it.



Chelsea are currently preparing for the FA Cup fifth-round match against Barnsley, slated to take place on Friday.

"The FA Cup is one of the most prestigious cups in the world, is played in Wembley. Even if you're a little boy in Germany with no internet at that time and no sports channels where you can watch every game like nowadays, for sure you know the word Wembley and the words FA Cup," the club's official website quoted Tuchel as saying.

Asserting the importance of the upcoming match, Tuchel said: "You know that it is a big game to play and a big goal to achieve, but my approach is always that tomorrow is the most important game of this cup campaign, because tomorrow is a decisive match and is an elimination match and we all know very well that we can expect anything in the game of football."

"So we have to go step by step, but for sure we do everything to prepare to win this game and then to go one round ahead. When we play any competition we play to win it, so every round in any cup competition is the most important round because it is an elimination game and we have to be totally focused and totally on point tomorrow when the match starts to finish with a win," he added.

Tuchel also admitted that although he knew what to expect from English football in general before taking the role of Chelsea head coach, there is no substitute for experiencing it every day.

"It was not a surprise, but in the end when you feel it and you experience it on the sideline every three days it's different, because suddenly you experience what you expect and it is big intensity. It is a big intensity also in coaching and in the dugout next to me, a big physical input, very disciplined defending, very disciplined teams in their structure and in their belief in their approaches," he said. (ANI)

