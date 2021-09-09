Fabulous decision by BCCI to have Dhoni as mentor for T20 WC: Raina

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Former India batsman Suresh Raina has said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken a fabulous decision to appoint MS Dhoni as a mentor for the Virat Kohli-led side for the upcoming T20 World Cup.



"All the very best to #TeamIndia on the upcoming T20 World Cup, the selected squad looks very balanced. Good to have @ashwinravi99 back in the team, and a fabulous decision by @bcci to have the man himself @msdhoni bhai as the mentor," tweeted Raina.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Wednesday said that he spoke with former skipper MS Dhoni on being the mentor for the upcoming T20 World Cup, and added that the current team management is on the same page about the decision.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee met on Wednesday to pick the squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup to be hosted by the BCCI from October 17 to November 14 in the UAE and Oman.

"So as far as MS Dhoni is concerned, I spoke to him when I was in Dubai so he was okay with the decision and he agreed to be the team mentor for T20 World Cup only. I discussed this particular issue with my colleagues also, they are all on the same page," said Shah during a virtual press conference.

"I spoke to captain and vice-captain as well as head coach Ravi Shastri, they all are on the same page so that is why we reached a conclusion," he added.

India squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Varun, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan.

Stand-byes: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur. (ANI)

