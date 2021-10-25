Facebook removes online abuse hurled at Mohammed Shami

In a statement to IANS, the social network said that no one should have to experience abuse anywhere, and "we don't want it on our platforms".

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) After pacer Mohammed Shami faced online abuse following India's defeat to Pakistan at the ICC T20 World Cup match, Facebook on Monday said that it quickly removed the comments that hurled abuse at him.

"We quickly introduced measures to remove the comments that directed abuse at an Indian cricketer and we'll continue to take action against those that violate our Community Standards," the Facebook spokesperson said.

"We have recently announced updates to our bullying and harassment policy that increases protections for all public figures," the spokesperson added.

The Virat Kohli-led side started its ICC T20 World Cup campaign on a disappointing note as it lost its opening encounter by 10 wickets, with Shami emerging as the most expensive bowler on the night, giving away 43 runs in 3.5 overs.

The trollers on social media platforms linked his below-par performance to his religion.

Facebook does not allow attacks on people based on their protected characteristics, which includes race, religion, nationality or sexual orientation. This includes the use of emojis when used in a hateful context.

Bullying and harassment are not allowed on the platform, but when they do occur, the company takes it very seriously.

Several cricketers, past and current, also came out in support of Shami, who received derogatory and hateful comments on social media.

"When we support #TeamIndia, we support every person who represents Team India. @MdShami11 is a committed, world-class bowler. He had an off day like any other sportsperson can have. I stand behind Shami & Team India," tweeted legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag posted: "The online attack on Mohammad Shami is shocking and we stand by him. He is a champion and anyone who wears the India cap has India in their hearts far more than any online mob. With you Shami. Agle match mein dikado jalwa."

