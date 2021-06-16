Faf du Plessis to return to SA after concussion in PSL

The Gladiators tweeted on Wednesday that du Plessis would not take any further part in the tournament.

Abu Dhabi, June 16 (IANS) South African cricketer Faf du Plessis will fly back home to South Africa after he was ruled out of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) following a concussion suffered during a Quetta Gladiators' match against Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday.

"Gladiator @faf1307 will not be able to take further part in @thePSLt20 after a nasty collision earlier in the tournament. The star batsman will be flying back to South Africa. We wish the legend all the best & hope he gets back on the field soon," the franchise tweeted.

du Plessis had collided with Quetta Gladiators teammate Mohammad Hasnain while trying to stop a boundary. He was later taken to a hospital here for scans and did not take any further part in the on-field action.

The South African had posted a message on Twitter, saying he had "some memory loss" after the incident.

"Thank you everyone for all the messages of support. I'm back at the hotel recovering. Have concussion with some memory loss but I will be fine."

Following the incident, du Plessis's wife Imari had posted an emotional message, asking teams to institute a system for such emergencies as she felt "helpless with little information" about her husband coming through.

