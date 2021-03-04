Fancode streaming West Indies-Sri Lanka series live

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) The ongoing West Indies-Sri Lanka series is being streamed live on FanCode in India, it said in a statement. The series comprises three T20 Internationals, three One-day Internationals, and two Test matches, as international cricket returns to the Caribbean after the Covid pandemic.

The entire tour will be played in a bio-secure environment in Antigua with the three T20Is at Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) from March 4-8, followed by three ODIs at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (SVRS) from March 10-14. The tour concludes with two Test matches at SVRS from March 21 to April 3.

The T20I matches will start at 3.30am IST while the first and second ODI matches will start at 7pm IST. The third ODI, which will be a day-night affair, starts at 11pm after which the two Test matches will be streamed from 7.30pm.

In the first T20 International match, West Indies captain Kieron Pollard smashed six sixes in an over off Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya as helped his team win by four wickets at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on Thursday. Dananjaya had picked a hat-trick only in the previous over. West Indies won the match by four wickets. Chasing a target of 132, Pollard's rampage in the sixth over helped the West Indies reach 134/6 in 13.1 overs.

