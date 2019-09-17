Fans always expect Real Madrid to win Champions League, says Eden Hazard

Leeds [UK], Sept 17 (ANI): Real Madrid's Eden Hazard said that fans have 'so much expectation' and always want them to win the Champions League.

"When you are at Real Madrid, even if it is my first year, talking to the fans, they always expect you to win the Champions League. That is why I think there is so much expectation placed on this competition and that is why the club has won it more than any other team," Goal.com quoted Hazard as saying.



Hazard had joined Real Madrid from Chelsea and said that his current club's fans are more fanatic.

"In England there are not so many fans, people there like football and everyone, young people, adults, teenagers, are really interested in their football, but they are not so fanatical about their teams," he said.

"At the time I was in Chelsea and we lost, we were disappointed as were the fans, but I never felt it was a disaster. It is different in Spain. Football is everything to them and it is up to the players to give everything," Hazard added. (ANI)

