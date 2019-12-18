  1. Sify.com
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. Fans slam selection of Shardul Thakur in must-win clash

Fans slam selection of Shardul Thakur in must-win clash

Last Updated: Wed, Dec 18, 2019 14:44 hrs
Shardul Thakur

Team India fans have slammed the selection of pacer Shardul Thakur in the second ODI of the three-match series against West Indies at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium,Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. Thakur replaces all-rounder Shivam Dube in the matchday lineup, marking the only change from the side which walked out in Chennai for the opening clash.

The 28-year-old has been slammed as a undeserving addition to the Indian team, with many criticizing his lack of control and inability to control the flow of runs. There are many who have hailed Umesh Yadav as a more fitting selection in the lineup, considering his excellent performances in the recently concluded two-match Test series against Bangladesh. Here are some of the reactions from the fans:

Team India openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are on top of the visitors at the time of filing the report. The duo have scored 75 runs in nearly 14 overs, which is an indication of their dominance.




Latest Features

talking point on sify sports