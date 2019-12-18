Fans slam selection of Shardul Thakur in must-win clash

Team India fans have slammed the selection of pacer Shardul Thakur in the second ODI of the three-match series against West Indies at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium,Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. Thakur replaces all-rounder Shivam Dube in the matchday lineup, marking the only change from the side which walked out in Chennai for the opening clash.

The 28-year-old has been slammed as a undeserving addition to the Indian team, with many criticizing his lack of control and inability to control the flow of runs. There are many who have hailed Umesh Yadav as a more fitting selection in the lineup, considering his excellent performances in the recently concluded two-match Test series against Bangladesh. Here are some of the reactions from the fans: