Fans slam selection of Shardul Thakur in must-win clash

Team India fans have slammed the selection of pacer Shardul Thakur in the second ODI of the three-match series against West Indies at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium,Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. Thakur replaces all-rounder Shivam Dube in the matchday lineup, marking the only change from the side which walked out in Chennai for the opening clash.
The 28-year-old has been slammed as a undeserving addition to the Indian team, with many criticizing his lack of control and inability to control the flow of runs. There are many who have hailed Umesh Yadav as a more fitting selection in the lineup, considering his excellent performances in the recently concluded two-match Test series against Bangladesh. Here are some of the reactions from the fans:
India miss an out an out fast bowler in the absence of Bumrah. Why Shardul Thakur was picked ahead of Umesh Yadav is beyond me. #INDvWI #INDvsWI— Prantik (@Frankie__Ball) December 18, 2019
Why shardul Thakur? Waste bowler he conceded many runs earlier #INDvWI— Antony Sunil (@sunilv333) December 18, 2019
I want a life like Shardul Thakur. Plays for one of most successful IPL teams despite being bang average and finds a place in the Indian National team without any efforts.#INDvWI— - (@FourOverthrows) December 18, 2019
Mark my word.. if today india loose then Shardul Thakur will be the reason... #INDvsWI @BCCI @imVkohli I hate this type of selection where you always select few people who never performed good. I think there is few loophole in selection process for few players.— Proud Indian (@IAmProudIndian7) December 18, 2019
Shardul Thakur to West Indies batsmen#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/7f3l1B5rGk— Amol (@amolnagare001) December 18, 2019
Why shardul Thakur is getting an opportunity ahead of T20 world cup where he has almost no chances of selection..— Sandeep Ghanekar (@sandeepghanekar) December 18, 2019
Team India openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are on top of the visitors at the time of filing the report. The duo have scored 75 runs in nearly 14 overs, which is an indication of their dominance.